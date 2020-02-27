Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina’s (LOMA) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina (NYSE:LOMA) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.83.

LOMA stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.40. The company has a market capitalization of $725.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.84. Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $13.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOMA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina by 1,840.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets cement and its by-products in Argentina and Paraguay. It operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. The company offers masonry cement, aggregate, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

