Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $58.24 and a 52-week high of $100.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

