Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.17. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $58.24 and a 52-week high of $100.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is presently 7.67%.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Earnings History for Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Head to Head Comparison: Pinterest versus Its Competitors
Head to Head Comparison: Pinterest versus Its Competitors
Hypertension Diagnostics versus Cerus Head to Head Survey
Hypertension Diagnostics versus Cerus Head to Head Survey
TheStreet Lowers Sanderson Farms to C
TheStreet Lowers Sanderson Farms to C
Financial Analysis: Liberty Property Trust vs. Alexander’s
Financial Analysis: Liberty Property Trust vs. Alexander’s
Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina’s “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America
Loma Negra Compania Indl Argentina’s “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America
Spirit AeroSystems to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday
Spirit AeroSystems to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report