Noble Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $16.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Kelly Services has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $28.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $690.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

In other news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $443,523.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 146,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,066.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 117,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,458.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,779 shares of company stock worth $658,032 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Kelly Services by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

