Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) versus China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) Head-To-Head Contrast

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) and China Mobile (NYSE:CHL) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of China Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Mobile has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Verizon Communications and China Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 0 10 6 0 2.38 China Mobile 0 4 4 0 2.50

Verizon Communications presently has a consensus price target of $63.69, indicating a potential upside of 11.47%. China Mobile has a consensus price target of $50.83, indicating a potential upside of 24.45%. Given China Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe China Mobile is more favorable than Verizon Communications.

Dividends

Verizon Communications pays an annual dividend of $2.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. China Mobile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Verizon Communications pays out 51.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Mobile pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Verizon Communications has raised its dividend for 15 consecutive years and China Mobile has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Verizon Communications is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and China Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 14.61% 33.39% 6.96% China Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Verizon Communications and China Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $131.87 billion 1.79 $19.27 billion $4.81 11.88 China Mobile $106.54 billion 1.57 $17.80 billion $4.16 9.82

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than China Mobile. China Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verizon Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verizon Communications beats China Mobile on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms. This segment also provides wireless devices, including smartphones and basic phones, wearables, and tablets and other Internet access devices. As of December 31, 2018, it had 118.0 million retail connections. Its Wireline segment offers traditional circuit-based network products and services; networking solutions, comprising private Internet protocol (IP), Ethernet, and software-defined wide area network, as well as cyber security services; local exchange, regional, long distance, and toll-free calling services; voice messaging and conferencing services; and workforce productivity and customer contact center solutions, as well as residential fixed connectivity solutions, including Internet, TV, and voice services under the Fios brand name. This segment also provides premises equipment, as well as installation, maintenance, and site services; data, voice, local dial tone, and broadband services primarily to local, long distance, and wireless carriers; voice and networking products, Fios services, IP networking, voice solutions, security, and managed information technology services for small and medium businesses, state and local governments, and educational institutions; and security and managed network services. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others. It also provides wireless Internet service, as well as digital applications comprising music, video, reading, gaming, and animation; wireline broadband services; and wireline voice services. In addition, it offers dedicated line and IDC services to corporate customers in a range of industry sectors; and basic corporate communication products comprising corporate VPMN and SMS, and tailor made solutions. Further, the company provides international telecommunications services, which includes IDD, roaming, Internet, MNC, and value added business services. Additionally, it offers telecommunications network planning, design, and consulting services; roaming clearance, IT system operation, and technology support services; technology platform development and maintenance services; mobile data, and system integration and development services; network construction and maintenance, network planning and optimizing, and training services; electronic communication products design and sale of related products; non-banking financial services; computer hardware and software research and development services; call center services; e-payment, e-commerce, and Internet finance services; and mobile Internet digital content services, as well as operates a network and business coordination center. The company serves 925 million mobile customers and 157 million wireline broadband customers. The company was formerly known as China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited and changed its name to China Mobile Limited in May 2006. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. China Mobile Limited is a subsidiary of China Mobile Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

