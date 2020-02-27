Sprott (SII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Sprott (TSE:SII) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Sprott stock opened at C$3.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.56 million and a P/E ratio of 39.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.17. Sprott has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$3.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sprott from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sprott from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, January 20th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

