Fastly (FSLY) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Comparison

Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) is one of 212 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Fastly to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.2% of Fastly shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.9% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fastly and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fastly N/A N/A N/A Fastly Competitors -6.15% -90.40% -5.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fastly and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fastly 0 2 10 0 2.83 Fastly Competitors 2215 9907 17394 929 2.56

Fastly currently has a consensus price target of $25.61, indicating a potential upside of 23.80%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 9.88%. Given Fastly’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fastly is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fastly and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fastly $200.46 million N/A -29.56 Fastly Competitors $2.09 billion $336.82 million 43.40

Fastly’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Fastly. Fastly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Fastly beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

