Financial Survey: ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Fc Global Realty (NASDAQ:FCRE)

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Fc Global Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ENDRA Life Sciences and Fc Global Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fc Global Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

ENDRA Life Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 395.87%. Given ENDRA Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ENDRA Life Sciences is more favorable than Fc Global Realty.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.8% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Fc Global Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Fc Global Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 1,018.82 -$9.80 million ($2.10) -0.58 Fc Global Realty $40,000.00 971.78 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Fc Global Realty has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Risk & Volatility

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fc Global Realty has a beta of 2.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Fc Global Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -327.27% -232.79% Fc Global Realty -4,265.28% -24.94% -9.42%

Summary

ENDRA Life Sciences beats Fc Global Realty on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding. It also offers Nexus-128 system that combines light-based thermos-acoustics and ultrasound to address the imaging needs of researchers studying disease models in pre-clinical applications. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has collaborative research agreement with General Electric Company. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Fc Global Realty Company Profile

FC Global Realty Incorporated operates as a real estate investment company in the United States and internationally. It holds investments in various projects, such as high-end value hotels and resort communities; residential developments; and commercial properties, such as gas station sites. The company is based in Orangeburg, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.