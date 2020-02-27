Royal Bank of Canada to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.88 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.86. Cormark also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RY. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Desjardins lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

NYSE:RY opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $73.19 and a one year high of $82.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RY. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.816 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

