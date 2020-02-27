Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) and PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) Critical Review

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) and PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Hennessy Advisors and PUYI INC/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hennessy Advisors 0 0 0 0 N/A PUYI INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and PUYI INC/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors 25.63% 13.96% 9.68% PUYI INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.3% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of PUYI INC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. 42.8% of Hennessy Advisors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hennessy Advisors and PUYI INC/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors $42.72 million 1.78 $11.03 million N/A N/A PUYI INC/ADR $29.60 million 11.01 $7.80 million N/A N/A

Hennessy Advisors has higher revenue and earnings than PUYI INC/ADR.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors beats PUYI INC/ADR on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

About PUYI INC/ADR

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.