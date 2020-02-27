FY2020 EPS Estimates for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Decreased by Analyst

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BioTelemetry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.16.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BEAT. SunTrust Banks started coverage on BioTelemetry in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

Shares of BEAT opened at $48.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. BioTelemetry has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $76.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BioTelemetry by 250.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

