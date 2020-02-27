Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.88

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.88 and traded as low as $22.00. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 1,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.29 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000. Secure Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

