TheStreet Lowers Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DORM. B. Riley dropped their price target on Dorman Products from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens dropped their price target on Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dorman Products presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $64.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $95.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $239.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DORM. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after purchasing an additional 329,436 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,745,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,341,000 after purchasing an additional 98,297 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,248,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 446,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

