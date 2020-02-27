Financial Analysis: Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) & Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Epizyme and Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epizyme -715.53% -58.35% -45.68% Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A -35.11% -33.59%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Epizyme and Verrica Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epizyme 0 2 7 0 2.78 Verrica Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Epizyme currently has a consensus price target of $28.71, indicating a potential upside of 32.69%. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.04%. Given Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verrica Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Epizyme.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.4% of Epizyme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.4% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Epizyme shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Epizyme has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 4.12, meaning that its stock price is 312% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Epizyme and Verrica Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epizyme $23.80 million 82.81 -$123.63 million ($1.93) -11.21 Verrica Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$20.65 million ($1.41) -9.20

Verrica Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Epizyme. Epizyme is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verrica Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals beats Epizyme on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors. It also develops tazemetostat in combination with R-CHOP that is in the Phase Ib/II clinical trials in elderly patients with DLBCL; and tazemetostat in combination with PD-L1 inhibitor, which is in the Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. In addition, the company is developing EZM8266, a G9a inhibitor that is in the Phase 1 study for the treatment of sickle cell disease; pinometostat, which is in the preclinical studies stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; PRMT5 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors and NHL; and PRMT1 inhibitor, which is in the Phase 1 clinical trial. Epizyme, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Celgene Corporation; Genentech Inc.; Glaxo Group Limited; Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH; Roche Molecular Systems, Inc.; Lymphoma Study Association; and Eisai Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage medical dermatology company, develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company's lead product candidate include VP-102 that is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and completed phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Genital warts. It is also developing cantharidin-based product candidate, VP-103 for the treatment of plantar warts. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

