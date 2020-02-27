MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MXL. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MaxLinear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MaxLinear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of MXL opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.26. MaxLinear has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.32.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $70.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $226,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,936.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 1,273.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 17,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

