TheStreet Lowers GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GPRK. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of GeoPark from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of GeoPark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Itau Unibanco raised shares of GeoPark to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GeoPark has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

GeoPark stock opened at $17.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.56. GeoPark has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $22.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRK. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 630,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 460,545 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 4,733,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 333,461 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,069,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 92.9% in the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 426,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 205,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of GeoPark by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 467,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GeoPark Company Profile

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

