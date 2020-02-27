Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc (NYSE:HTZ)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.58, but opened at $16.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hertz Global shares last traded at $14.79, with a volume of 3,374,693 shares.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Hertz Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hertz Global in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hertz Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hertz Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icahn Carl C raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 72.7% during the third quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 41,895,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $579,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631,446 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 53.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,972,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,526 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,657,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329,775 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 50.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,863,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after acquiring an additional 626,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hertz Global by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,953,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,268,000 after acquiring an additional 518,544 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.07.

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The transportation company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Hertz Global had a positive return on equity of 12.40% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hertz Global Company Profile (NYSE:HTZ)

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

