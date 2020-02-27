Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Argo Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Argo Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Argo Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Argo Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Argo Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.04.

Get Argo Group alerts:

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $60.88 on Monday. Argo Group has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $78.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.15). The business had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Argo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,993,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,026 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,308,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,058,000 after purchasing an additional 233,818 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $398,000.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.