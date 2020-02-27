Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a research report issued on Monday, February 24th. Svb Leerink analyst T. Smith anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the year. Svb Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PRVB. BidaskClub downgraded Provention Bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

PRVB opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $623.11 million, a PE ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 6.05. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

In other Provention Bio news, COO Eleanor Ramos bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,320.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,075 shares of company stock worth $76,794 in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Provention Bio by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,921,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,252 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Provention Bio by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Provention Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in Provention Bio by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.48% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

