Brokers Set Expectations for GALAPAGOS NV/S’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLPG)

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

GLPG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 target price (up previously from $205.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut GALAPAGOS NV/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.45.

Shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S stock opened at $233.91 on Wednesday. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a twelve month low of $94.75 and a twelve month high of $274.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.02.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 10.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 8.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the third quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 43.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.