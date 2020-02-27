Zynga Inc Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zynga in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zynga from $7.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 172.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zynga has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $7.29.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 13,797.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 22,861,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,915,000 after acquiring an additional 22,697,372 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 535.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,814,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,507 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth approximately $27,923,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Zynga during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,294,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $30,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at $522,892.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina E. Dugan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $372,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 224,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,667.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,204,118 shares of company stock valued at $7,858,579. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

