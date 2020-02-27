Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

