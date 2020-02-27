Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCBFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $7.22 and a one year high of $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.