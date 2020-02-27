REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on REMYY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $15.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.98.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

