Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Barnes Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Barnes Group in a research note issued on Sunday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Shares of B stock opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.31. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $42.39 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $370.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of B. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,778,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,173,000 after buying an additional 166,415 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,045,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,610,000 after buying an additional 88,377 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 431,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,723,000 after buying an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 76.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 161,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

