OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Rating Increased to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OISHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OISHY opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.26. OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $30.00.

About OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

Analyst Recommendations for OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY)

