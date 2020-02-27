Analysts Set Expectations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $5.57 per share for the year.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.38.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $89.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day moving average of $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.19 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 143.09% and a negative return on equity of 495.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.97) earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Christian Weyer sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.24, for a total value of $194,842.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,705 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Campagna sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $82,730.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,365.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $453,179 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,823,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,522,000 after buying an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.