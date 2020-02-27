Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Oil States International, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Oil States International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on OIS. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Oil States International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Oil States International from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oil States International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oil States International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Oil States International from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

Shares of OIS opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $21.27.

In other news, Director Kleef William T. Van sold 7,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $128,759.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,405.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lias Jeff Steen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,004.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 788,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Oil States International during the 4th quarter worth about $520,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 979,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Oil States International by 315.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 372,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 282,737 shares in the last quarter.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

