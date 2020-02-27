Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Archrock Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Archrock in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Archrock’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of AROC opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.81. Archrock has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 12,751.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,232,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Doug S. Aron bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 203,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,344.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO D Bradley Childers bought 13,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $100,016.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,408,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,703,513.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 26,810 shares of company stock valued at $203,938. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.06%.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

