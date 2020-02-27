B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of McEwen Mining in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.04.

MUX stock opened at C$1.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.92, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $592.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.43. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.93.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

