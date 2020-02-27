Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.85

Lithium Americas Corp (TSE:LAC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and traded as high as $6.56. Lithium Americas shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 575,155 shares trading hands.

Separately, Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from C$8.00 to C$9.20 in a report on Monday, February 10th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.99 million and a PE ratio of 11.64.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

