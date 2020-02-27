First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.48

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Shares of First US Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FUSB) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.48 and traded as high as $11.94. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 3,724 shares changing hands.

FUSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut First US Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded First US Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 million, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.09.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $10.59 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUSB. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First US Bancshares by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUSB)

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

