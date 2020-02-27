Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $31.20

Steppe Cement Ltd (LON:STCM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.20 and traded as low as $30.00. Steppe Cement shares last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 352,447 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 31.20. The firm has a market cap of $67.89 million and a P/E ratio of 5.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71.

Steppe Cement Company Profile (LON:STCM)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. The company also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

