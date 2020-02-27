Brokers Set Expectations for Eventbrite Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Eventbrite in a report issued on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of EB stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.48. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.82.

In other Eventbrite news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 2,082.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Eventbrite by 440.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

