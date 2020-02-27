Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.49 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Frontdoor in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 54.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FTDR. ValuEngine cut shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.08.

Frontdoor stock opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of -0.59. Frontdoor has a twelve month low of $29.96 and a twelve month high of $53.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTDR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 67.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.