MannKind Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) – Analysts at Svb Leerink issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for MannKind in a report released on Monday, February 24th. Svb Leerink analyst T. Smith expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year. Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $15.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on MannKind in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Shares of MNKD opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. MannKind has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $313.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 2.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 95,206 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 18,977 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 71,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 296,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of MannKind by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

