Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Philip Morris International Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PM)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $6.46 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s FY2023 earnings at $6.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of PM stock opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.16. The stock has a market cap of $134.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 73,389,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,184,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,353,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Philip Morris International news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $4,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

