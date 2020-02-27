Research Analysts Set Expectations for e.l.f. Beauty Inc’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.64.

NYSE:ELF opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.79. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1,719.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,000 after buying an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $13,704,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 118,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 10,014 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 17,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $283,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,686,592 shares of company stock valued at $58,321,738 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.