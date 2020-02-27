DA Davidson Comments on ITT Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ITT in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $4.30 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

ITT stock opened at $61.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.63. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.65.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.17 million. ITT had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in ITT by 332.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 630,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,605,000 after buying an additional 484,877 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $32,072,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in ITT by 403.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 503,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,186,000 after buying an additional 403,110 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $10,209,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,078,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,230,000 after buying an additional 130,429 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of ITT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

ITT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

