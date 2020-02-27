$38.32 Million in Sales Expected for Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will report sales of $38.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.51 million to $39.37 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $28.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $138.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.39 million to $139.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $176.59 million, with estimates ranging from $146.93 million to $193.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

EPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.73.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $24.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $29.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 354.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 107,782 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 49,229 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

