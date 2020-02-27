Carube Copper (CVE:CUC) Shares Down 25%

Shares of Carube Copper Corp. (CVE:CUC) were down 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 807,977 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 389% from the average daily volume of 165,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46.

About Carube Copper (CVE:CUC)

Carube Copper Corp., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Jamaica and Canada. The company owns 11 copper and gold exploration licenses in Jamaica covering an area of 535 square kilometers. It primarily holds interest in the Bellas Gate project that consists of Bellas Gate and Browns Hall special exclusive prospecting licenses covering an area of 84 square kilometers located in Jamaica.

