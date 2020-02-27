Analysts Expect Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Brokerages expect that Biocardia Inc (NYSE:BCDA) will report $120,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Biocardia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $140,000.00. Biocardia reported sales of $100,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Biocardia will report full year sales of $580,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $510,000.00 to $640,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $590,000.00, with estimates ranging from $540,000.00 to $630,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biocardia.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biocardia in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

BCDA opened at $3.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65. Biocardia has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

About Biocardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

