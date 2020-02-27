VolitionRX Ltd Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

VolitionRX Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of VolitionRX in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of VolitionRX in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of VolitionRX stock opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. VolitionRX has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $6.84.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNRX. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VolitionRX by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,350 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of VolitionRX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

VolitionRX Company Profile

VolitionRX Limited, a life sciences company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRX Limited is based in Singapore.

