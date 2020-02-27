McEwen Mining Inc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for McEwen Mining in a report released on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $4.40 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MUX. Zacks Investment Research raised McEwen Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine raised McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

MUX stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. McEwen Mining has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $435.03 million, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of -0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in McEwen Mining by 200.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 115.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in McEwen Mining by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

