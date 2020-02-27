Tabcorp (ASX:TAH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.85

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$3.85 ($2.73) and last traded at A$3.88 ($2.75), with a volume of 6281892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$4.03 ($2.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.02%.

About Tabcorp (ASX:TAH)

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment is involved in the provision of totalizator and fixed odds betting products on racing, sporting, and other events; and operating a network of TAB and UBET agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Analysts Set Expectations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2024 Earnings
Analysts Set Expectations for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2024 Earnings
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Oil States International, Inc. Lowered by Analyst
Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Oil States International, Inc. Lowered by Analyst
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Archrock Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Archrock Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings
B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for McEwen Mining Inc
B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for McEwen Mining Inc
Lithium Americas Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.85
Lithium Americas Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.85
First US Bancshares Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.48
First US Bancshares Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.48


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report