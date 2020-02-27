Tabcorp (ASX:TAH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.85

Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$3.85 ($2.73) and last traded at A$3.88 ($2.75), with a volume of 6281892 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$4.03 ($2.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.64.

Get Tabcorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.02%.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Wagering and Media, Lotteries and Keno, Gaming Services, and Sun Bets. The Wagering and Media segment is involved in the provision of totalizator and fixed odds betting products on racing, sporting, and other events; and operating a network of TAB and UBET agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tabcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tabcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.