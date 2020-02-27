Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $97.86

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.86 and traded as low as $92.00. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $92.70, with a volume of 27,870,141 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average of $87.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,258,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,355,000 after buying an additional 76,665 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,063,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,483,000 after buying an additional 50,066 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,216,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,871,000 after buying an additional 126,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,047,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,691,000 after buying an additional 223,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,903,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,452,000 after buying an additional 407,341 shares in the last quarter.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

