SunTrust Banks Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) – SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for e.l.f. Beauty in a report released on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

NYSE ELF opened at $17.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $906.74 million, a PE ratio of -1,719.28, a P/E/G ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $181,316.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,686,592 shares of company stock worth $58,321,738 in the last ninety days. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.