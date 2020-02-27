Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $83.30

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.30 and traded as low as $77.14. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $77.31, with a volume of 32,618,700 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.90.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

