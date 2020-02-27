Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.25

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Shares of Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.44. Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 105,344,102 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.25.

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported GBX (0.19) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM)

Tertiary Minerals plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. The company primarily focuses on fluorspar, the primary raw material source of fluorine for the chemical, steel, and aluminum industries. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; Lassedalen fluorspar project located to the south-west of Oslo, Norway; and the MB fluorspar project that includes 146 contiguous mining claims covering an area approximately 2,800 acres located to the south-west of town of Eureka in central Nevada.

