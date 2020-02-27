Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $19.92

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:CUV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$19.92 ($14.13) and last traded at A$19.93 ($14.13), with a volume of 667447 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$24.14 ($17.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 12.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $975.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is A$26.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$28.33.

In other Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals news, insider Philippe Wolgen 1,513,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CUV)

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs for the treatment of severe skin disorders in Europe and Switzerland. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria that has completed Phase II and III trials in the United States and Europe.

