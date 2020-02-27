Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $401.32

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $401.32 and traded as high as $432.00. Ceres Power shares last traded at $427.00, with a volume of 1,570,341 shares.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CWR shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Ceres Power from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $657.54 million and a PE ratio of -125.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 404.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 260.48.

In other news, insider Philip Caldwell sold 242,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 399 ($5.25), for a total value of £967,563.03 ($1,272,774.31).

About Ceres Power (LON:CWR)

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a perforated sheet of steel with special screen-printed ceramic layers that converts fuel directly into electrical power.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

