Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.20

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc (OTCMKTS:NWBO)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.20 and traded as low as $0.20. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 1,842,564 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWBO)

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer.

